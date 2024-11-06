News & Insights

Stocks

Innergex Names Monique Mercier as New Chair

November 06, 2024 — 05:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) has released an update.

Innergex Renewable Energy has announced the appointment of Monique Mercier as the new Chair of the Board, marking the first time a woman will hold this position in the company’s history. Mercier, a seasoned corporate director, takes over following the retirement of Daniel Lafrance, who has been instrumental in guiding Innergex’s sustainable growth.

For further insights into TSE:INE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.