Innergex Names Monique Mercier as New Chair

Innergex Renewable Energy has announced the appointment of Monique Mercier as the new Chair of the Board, marking the first time a woman will hold this position in the company’s history. Mercier, a seasoned corporate director, takes over following the retirement of Daniel Lafrance, who has been instrumental in guiding Innergex’s sustainable growth.

