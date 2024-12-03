Innate Pharma SA’s Innovations Spotlighted at ASH 2024

Innate Pharma SA (FR:IPH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Innate Pharma SA has announced its selection for the 2024 ASH Annual Meeting, highlighting their progress with lacutamab and the SAR443579 asset, developed in collaboration with Sanofi. These advancements reflect Innate’s commitment to delivering new cancer treatments, particularly for lymphomas with high unmet needs. The company’s innovative approach and strategic partnerships position it as a significant player in the biotech sector.

For further insights into FR:IPH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.