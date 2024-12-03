Innate Pharma SA’s Innovations Spotlighted at ASH 2024

Innate Pharma SA (FR:IPH) has released an update.
Innate Pharma SA has announced its selection for the 2024 ASH Annual Meeting, highlighting their progress with lacutamab and the SAR443579 asset, developed in collaboration with Sanofi. These advancements reflect Innate’s commitment to delivering new cancer treatments, particularly for lymphomas with high unmet needs. The company’s innovative approach and strategic partnerships position it as a significant player in the biotech sector.
