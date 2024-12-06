News & Insights

Stocks

Innate Pharma partners with IFLI to study IPH6501, to receive $3M upfront

December 06, 2024 — 05:15 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Innate Pharma (IPHA) with the Institute for Follicular Lymphoma, or IFLI, announced that they have entered into an agreement to clinically study the potential of IPH6501, Innate’s anti-CD20 Anket in follicular lymphoma , or FL. Innate’s ongoing Phase 1/2, open-label, multicenter trial investigating the safety, tolerability, and preliminary antineoplastic activity of IPH6501 in patients with relapsed and/or refractory CD20-expressing Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma will also include patients with relapsed / refractory FL. To support the Phase 1/2 trial and inclusion of FL patients, IFLI will initially invest $3M into new shares of Innate, issued through a capital increase reserved to IFLI at a price of EUR 1.56 per share and representing 2.26% of the share capital of Innate. IFLI may also invest up to an additional $4.9M into new shares of Innate, depending on the completion of certain milestones, at a price to be determined at the time of the said investments.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on IPHA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IPHA
IPHYF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.