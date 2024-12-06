Innate Pharma partners with IFLI to study IPH6501, to receive $3M upfront

Innate Pharma (IPHA) with the Institute for Follicular Lymphoma, or IFLI, announced that they have entered into an agreement to clinically study the potential of IPH6501, Innate’s anti-CD20 Anket in follicular lymphoma , or FL. Innate’s ongoing Phase 1/2, open-label, multicenter trial investigating the safety, tolerability, and preliminary antineoplastic activity of IPH6501 in patients with relapsed and/or refractory CD20-expressing Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma will also include patients with relapsed / refractory FL. To support the Phase 1/2 trial and inclusion of FL patients, IFLI will initially invest $3M into new shares of Innate, issued through a capital increase reserved to IFLI at a price of EUR 1.56 per share and representing 2.26% of the share capital of Innate. IFLI may also invest up to an additional $4.9M into new shares of Innate, depending on the completion of certain milestones, at a price to be determined at the time of the said investments.

