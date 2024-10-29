Innate Pharma to Engage Investors at Global Conferences

Innate Pharma SA (FR:IPH) has released an update.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company focused on cancer immunotherapies, is set to participate in several key investor conferences across New York, London, and Miami from November to December 2024. This participation highlights the company’s ongoing efforts to engage with investors and showcase its innovative therapeutic approaches. Innate Pharma is publicly traded on Euronext Paris and Nasdaq, making these conferences an important opportunity for potential stakeholders.

