InMed Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Advisory Board with New Appointment

October 22, 2024 — 08:38 am EDT

InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM) has released an update.

InMed Pharmaceuticals has appointed Dr. Barry Greenberg, a renowned expert in Alzheimer’s disease, to its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Greenberg’s extensive experience will be crucial as the company advances its INM-901 drug candidate towards human trials. This move highlights InMed’s commitment to developing effective therapies for Alzheimer’s disease.

