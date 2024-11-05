InMed Pharmaceuticals to Consolidate Shares for Nasdaq Compliance

InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM) has released an update.

InMed Pharmaceuticals has been granted a temporary exception by Nasdaq to implement a share consolidation in order to meet listing requirements. The company plans to consolidate its shares on a 1-for-20 basis, which will help it regain compliance with the minimum bid price rule. This move aims to enhance shareholder value and ensure continued trading on Nasdaq.

