InhaleRx Converts Loan into Shares, Strengthens Financial Position

October 22, 2024 — 10:17 pm EDT

InhaleRx Limited (AU:IRX) has released an update.

InhaleRx Limited, an Australian healthcare company, has converted $413,307.26 of their Convertible Loan Facility into 17,969,880 ordinary shares. This move, made without raising new funds, effectively discharges the principal and accrued interest of the loan, showcasing the ongoing support from their investors. InhaleRx is focused on developing inhaled drug-device products for pain management and mental health, aiming for significant market opportunities.

