Ingredion Sees FY25 EPS Within Analysts' View

February 04, 2025 — 07:33 am EST

(RTTNews) - Ingredion Inc. (INGR), Tuesday reported financial outlook for the first quarter and full year 2025.

The company sees full-year 2025 earnings of $10.75 to $11.55 per share.

Meanwhile, it expects full-year sales to increase by low single digits, reflecting a strong demand partially offset by price mix and foreign exchange impacts.

For the first quarter, Ingredion projects sales to be down low single digits due to the potential increase in the operating income.

On average, analysts expect earnings of $2.6 and $11.2 per share for the first quarter and full year 2025, respectively.

Additionally, analysts estimate sales of $1.91 billion and $7.58 billion for the first quarter and fiscal year 2025, respectively.

In the pre-market hours, Ingredion's stock is trading at $137.85, up 2.32 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

