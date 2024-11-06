Ingredion price target raised to $147 from $128 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik raised the firm’s price target on Ingredion (INGR) to $147 from $128 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The company exceeded expectations with its strongest ever Q3 EBIT and raised guidance, implying strong Q4 results, the analyst tells investors in a research note. BMO adds that Ingredion’s performance should remain strong in 2025, supported by operational execution, beneficial contract resets, supportive industry fundamentals, and growing flexibility to make high returning investments.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on INGR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.