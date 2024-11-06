News & Insights

Ingredion price target raised to $147 from $128 at BMO Capital

November 06, 2024 — 09:15 am EST

BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik raised the firm’s price target on Ingredion (INGR) to $147 from $128 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The company exceeded expectations with its strongest ever Q3 EBIT and raised guidance, implying strong Q4 results, the analyst tells investors in a research note. BMO adds that Ingredion’s performance should remain strong in 2025, supported by operational execution, beneficial contract resets, supportive industry fundamentals, and growing flexibility to make high returning investments.

