News & Insights

Stocks
INGM

Ingram Micro initiated with a Buy at Redburn Atlantic

November 18, 2024 — 05:00 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage of Ingram Micro (INGM) with a Buy rating and $30 price target implying potential upside of 25%. With IT spending poised to accelerate, Redburn views “leading global IT distributor” Ingram Micro’s re-entry to the public equity market via its October initial public offer as timely, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that over the long term, global scale and benefits from sustained investment in technology and distribution should enable the company to enhance its market position, and the combination of double-digit earnings growth, balance sheet deleverage and improving free cash flow generation should support a gradual re-rating of the shares.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on INGM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INGM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.