Inghams Group Hosts 2024 Hybrid Annual Meeting

November 13, 2024 — 05:04 pm EST

Inghams Group Ltd. (AU:ING) has released an update.

Inghams Group held its 2024 Annual General Meeting in a hybrid format, allowing shareholders to attend both in person and online. The meeting enabled participants to engage by listening live, voting, and asking questions through an online platform. An audio replay of the AGM is available on the company’s website for those interested in the proceedings.

