Ingevity reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.10, consensus 90c

Reports Q3 revenue $376.9M, consensus $384.27M. “This quarter’s results demonstrate the strong foundation that Ingevity (NGVT) has established,” said Luis Fernandez-Moreno, interim president and CEO. “Performance Materials continues to deliver outstanding results, Advanced Polymer Technologies has shown it can maintain strong margins even in a prolonged industrial slowdown, and Performance Chemicals is beginning to show the benefits of its lower cost structure driven by our repositioning actions. I am excited and energized to step into this role where my focus will be on accelerating the teams’ existing business strategies through improved execution and focus to drive consistent revenue growth and margin improvement.”

