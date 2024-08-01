Ingersoll Rand (IR) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

Ingersoll Rand Inc. IR reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 83 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 74 cents. The bottom line increased 22.1% year over year.



Total revenues of $1.80 billion beat the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. The top line increased 7% year over year. Acquisitions contributed 6.9% to revenues while organic revenues increased 1%. Foreign currency movements had a negative impact of 0.9%.



Orders totaled $1.8 billion, down 4% year over year. Organically, orders increased 3.6%.

Segmental Discussion

The Industrial Technologies & Services segment generated revenues of $1.5 billion, accounting for 81.2% of net revenues. Sales increased 6.4% year over year. Acquisitions contributed 5.9% while movement in foreign currencies had a negative impact of 0.9%. The segment’s organic sales inched up 1.4%. Our estimate for the segment’s sales was $1.4 billion.



Segmental orders were up 1.5%. Adjusted EBITDA increased 15.6% year over year to $436.2 million. Our estimate for adjusted EBITDA was $396.0 million.



The Precision & Science Technologies segment’s revenues totaled $338.8 million, representing 18.8% of net revenues. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $314.4 million. On a year-over-year basis, the segment’s revenues increased 10%. Organic sales declined 1.1% while movement in foreign currencies had a negative impact of 0.6%. Acquisitions contributed 11.7% to revenue growth.



The segment’s orders increased 14% on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted EBITDA increased 13.9% year over year to $102.5 million. Our estimate for adjusted EBITDA was $88.8 million.

Margin Profile

IR's cost of sales increased 2.3% year over year to $1.0 billion. Selling and administrative expenses increased 8.4% to $342.1 million.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 16.5% year over year to $494.6 million. The margin increased to 27.4% from 25.2% in the year-ago period.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

While exiting the second quarter, Ingersoll Rand had cash and cash equivalents of $1.1 billion compared with $1.6 billion at the end of December 2023. Long-term debt (less of current maturities) was $4.8 billion compared with $2.7 billion in December 2023.



In the first six months of 2024, the company paid out dividends of $16.1 million and repurchased treasury stocks worth $135.5 million.



IR generated net cash of $466.5 million from operating activities, up 17% year over year. Capital expenditure totaled $84.1 million compared with $47.2 million in the year-ago quarter. Free cash flow increased 8.8% to $382.4 million.

2024 Outlook Raised

Ingersoll Rand now expects revenues to increase 6-8% year over year in 2024 compared with 4-6% growth predicted earlier. Organic revenues are estimated to increase 0-2%. For both the Industrial Technologies & Services and Precision & Science Technologies segments, organic revenues are predicted to increase 0-2% from the year-ago levels. Foreign currency movements are expected to be approximately 1%.



Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the $2.01-$2.06 billion band, indicating an increase of 12-15% from the prior-year level. Adjusted earnings are anticipated to be in the range of $3.27-$3.37 per share compared with the earlier expected range of $3.20-$3.30, indicating an increase of 8-11% from the year-earlier actual. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted earnings is pegged at $3.29 per share.

Zacks Rank

Performance of Other Industrial Companies

Pentair plc PNR reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.22, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15. The reported figure also improved 18% from the year-ago quarter.



Net sales rose 1.6% year over year to $1.1 billion. PNR’s top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 billion.



Crown Holdings, Inc. CCK reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.81, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59. The bottom line improved 8% year over year.



Net sales totaled $3.04 billion, down 2.2% from the year-ago quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.06 billion.



A. O. Smith Corporation’s AOS second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.06 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07. However, the bottom line increased 5% on a year-over-year basis.



Net sales of $1.02 billion surpassed the consensus estimate of $992 million. The top line increased 7% year over year, driven by strong demand for residential and commercial water heaters in North America.

