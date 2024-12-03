Ingersoll Rand Benefits From Business Strength Amid Headwinds

Ingersoll Rand Inc. IR continues to see higher orders across its product portfolio of industrial vacuums and blowers, along with stable orders for compressors, which is driving the Industrial Technologies & Services segment. Also, growth in short-cycle orders, along with strong book-and-ship orders, has been a tailwind for the Precision and Science Technologies segment.



Driven by strength across its businesses, management expects 2024 revenues to increase 5-7% from the year-ago level. The company forecasts adjusted earnings to be in the range of $3.28-$3.34 per share compared with $2.96 reported in 2023.



IR completed the acquisition of Air Power Systems Co. (“APSCO”), Blutek s.r.l. (Blutek) and UT Pumps & Systems Private Limited (UT Pumps) in October 2024. The buyout of APSCO will enable the company to boost its position in the dry and liquid bulk markets with energy-efficient solutions.



With the Blutek buyout, Ingersoll Rand will likely enhance its competitiveness in high-specification projects by adding technology, expertise and aftermarket opportunities in fast-growing markets like biogas and carbon capture. Also, the acquisition of UT Pumps will enhance IR’s product portfolio with new pump technology. In third-quarter 2024, acquisitions contributed 8.9% to the company’s total revenues.



Management is focused on rewarding shareholders through dividend payouts and share repurchases. In the first nine months of 2024, it paid out dividends of $24.2 million and repurchased shares worth $198.2 million. Also, in April 2024, its board of directors approved an additional $1 billion increase to the share repurchase authorization.

IR’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past three months, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have risen 20.5% compared with the industry’s 15.7% growth.



Despite the positives, Ingersoll Rand has been grappling with escalating costs and expenses over time. Its cost of sales increased 11.2% year over year in 2023 while selling and administrative expenses rose 16.1%. The trend continued in the first nine months of 2024, with selling and administrative expenses increasing 7.5%.



Ingersoll Rand’s high debt level remains a concern for its profitability. Exiting third-quarter 2024, the company’s long-term debt was $4.8 billion, higher than $2.7 billion at 2023-end. Also, interest expenses in the first nine months of 2024 increased 27% year over year to $151.4 million.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks from the same space are presented below.



Graham Corporation GHM sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



GHM delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 101.9%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fiscal 2025 earnings has increased 8.4%.



Generac Holdings GNRC presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). GNRC delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 10.8%. In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for Generac Holdings’ 2024 earnings has increased 5.1%.



RBC Bearings Incorporated RBC presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. RBC delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 2.5%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2024 earnings has increased 1.3%.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Graham Corporation (GHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.