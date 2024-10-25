Ingenia Communities Updates Director’s Securities Interests

Ingenia Communities Group (AU:INA) has released an update.

Ingenia Communities Group announced a change in director John Carfi’s interests, with the acquisition of 30,675 Short Term Incentive Plan Rights as of October 24, 2024. This adjustment reflects Carfi’s alignment with the company’s strategic goals and potential future growth. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it signals confidence in Ingenia’s performance.

