ING Groep Unveils €2.5 Billion Shareholder Distribution

ING Groep has announced a significant shareholder distribution of up to €2.5 billion, involving a €2 billion share buyback and a €500 million cash dividend. This move aims to adjust ING’s CET1 ratio toward its target, following a strong third-quarter performance with a CET1 ratio of 14.3%. The European Central Bank has approved this distribution, which is poised to impact the financial market as it starts immediately and concludes by April 2025.

