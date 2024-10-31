News & Insights

Stocks

ING Groep Unveils €2.5 Billion Shareholder Distribution

October 31, 2024 — 02:51 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ING GROEP (GB:0RIC) has released an update.

ING Groep has announced a significant shareholder distribution of up to €2.5 billion, involving a €2 billion share buyback and a €500 million cash dividend. This move aims to adjust ING’s CET1 ratio toward its target, following a strong third-quarter performance with a CET1 ratio of 14.3%. The European Central Bank has approved this distribution, which is poised to impact the financial market as it starts immediately and concludes by April 2025.

For further insights into GB:0RIC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.