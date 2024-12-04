InfuSystem Achieves Five Years of Record Revenue Growth

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. ( (INFU) ) just unveiled an update.

InfuSystem, a leading medical equipment provider, has achieved five consecutive years of record revenue with a CAGR of 12%, driven by an expanding device fleet and strategic partnerships. With a strong presence in top-ranked hospital systems and extensive payer contracts, the company offers device-agnostic services that enhance healthcare processes and outcomes. InfuSystem is focused on growth opportunities in pain management and wound care, leveraging its established oncology platform and unique capabilities to solve complex problems for key stakeholders.

