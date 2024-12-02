News & Insights

Stocks

Infratil Limited Announces New Bond Issuance at 6% Interest

December 02, 2024 — 08:41 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Infratil Limited (IFUUF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Infratil Limited has successfully completed the bookbuild process for its new six-year fixed-rate infrastructure bonds, raising $75 million, including $25 million in oversubscriptions. The bonds, set to mature in December 2030, offer a minimum interest rate of 6% per annum and will be available on the NZX Debt Market under the ticker code IFT360. Existing bondholders are also presented with an opportunity to participate through an exchange offer commencing on December 4, 2024.

For further insights into IFUUF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IFUUF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.