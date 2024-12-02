Infratil Limited Announces New Bond Issuance at 6% Interest

Infratil Limited (IFUUF) has released an update.

Infratil Limited has successfully completed the bookbuild process for its new six-year fixed-rate infrastructure bonds, raising $75 million, including $25 million in oversubscriptions. The bonds, set to mature in December 2030, offer a minimum interest rate of 6% per annum and will be available on the NZX Debt Market under the ticker code IFT360. Existing bondholders are also presented with an opportunity to participate through an exchange offer commencing on December 4, 2024.

