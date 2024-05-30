News & Insights

Infratil Launches Bond Exchange Offer

May 30, 2024 — 05:52 pm EDT

Infratil Limited (IFUUF) has released an update.

Infratil Limited has opened its Exchange Offer for New Zealand resident holders of IFT230 bonds to exchange their holdings for new 7½ year fixed-rate infrastructure bonds maturing in December 2031, with an attractive interest rate of 7.06% per annum. The offer is exclusive to existing bondholders without an option to purchase additional new bonds. Interested parties are encouraged to apply through the online portal by the 12th of June, 2024, to ensure timely processing.

