Infrared Cameras Holdings Appoints Stuart Flavin as Interim CEO

November 27, 2024 — 09:30 am EST

Infrared Cameras Holdings ( (MSAI) ) just unveiled an update.

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. has appointed Stuart V Flavin, III as Interim CEO following Gary Strahan’s resignation. Flavin, with a rich history in leadership roles, will guide the company while Strahan transitions to a consulting role, focusing on infrared technology and sales. This executive shift aims to leverage Flavin’s extensive experience and sustain company growth.

