Infrared Cameras Holdings Appoints Stuart Flavin as Interim CEO

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Infrared Cameras Holdings ( (MSAI) ) just unveiled an update.

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. has appointed Stuart V Flavin, III as Interim CEO following Gary Strahan’s resignation. Flavin, with a rich history in leadership roles, will guide the company while Strahan transitions to a consulting role, focusing on infrared technology and sales. This executive shift aims to leverage Flavin’s extensive experience and sustain company growth.

Learn more about MSAI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.