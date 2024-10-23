News & Insights

Infosys strengthens collaboration with Meta Platforms

October 23, 2024 — 09:00 am EDT

Infosys (INFY) strengthened its collaboration with Meta (META) to drive innovation in generative AI through open-source initiatives. Infosys is a strong proponent of open-source software and remains steadfast in its commitment to democratizing AI. Leveraging Meta’s Llama stack, a family of open-source large language models and tools, Infosys is driving significant advancements in AI and fostering innovation across industries. To accelerate adoption of Meta’s Llama stack and spur innovation, Infosys also unveiled a Meta center of excellence focused on accelerating enterprise AI integration while supporting internal adoption and contributions to open-source communities. This center will enable a large pool of talent on the Llama stack, develop industry-specific use cases, and collaborate closely with Meta to help customers seamlessly adopt the Llama stack.

