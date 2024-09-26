Infosys In Strategic Partnership With Sally Beauty To Boost IT Efficiencies Through Hyper-Automation

(RTTNews) - Infosys Ltd. (INFY) announced Thursday its strategic collaboration with specialty beauty retailer Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) to implement best practices in IT operations to bring efficiencies through the optimization of IT service delivery.

Infosys Topaz will deliver accelerated business value from AI and future-proof the business. This will drive enterprise-scale IT transformation at Sally Beauty.

The collaboration will also help Sally Beauty standardize and simplify their IT systems and services by implementing AI-driven hyper-automation. The transformation will enable Sally Beauty to activate enhanced IT services with 24/7 predictive and proactive monitoring.

The project will consolidate numerous support services, drive process improvements and optimize costs over a five-year window.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.