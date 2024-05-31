Informa PLC Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Informa (GB:INF) has released an update.

Informa PLC has expanded its share buyback program to £1.56 billion, with the latest buyback involving 477,579 shares at an average price of 837.56 pence each. Following the recent share cancelation, Informa’s shares in issue total 1,351,705,986. The company is focused on boosting shareholder returns through strategic buybacks in the competitive B2B Events and Digital Services market.

For further insights into GB:INF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.