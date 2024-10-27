Inforich Inc. Expands Charge SPOT to Europe

Inforich, Inc. (JP:9338) has released an update.

Inforich Inc. has completed the establishment of its overseas subsidiary, Inforich Europe Ltd, in London, as part of its strategy to expand its Charge SPOT mobile battery sharing service across Europe. The company aims to leverage its previous successes in Asia and Australia to enter markets characterized by high smartphone penetration and a strong demand for charging solutions. While the initial financial impact is expected to be minor, Inforich plans to explore various expansion methods, including direct management and franchising across Europe.

