Infomedia Ltd Showcases Americas Growth Strategy

Infomedia Ltd is set to engage investors with an informative presentation focusing on its Americas operations and market opportunities, featuring key executives including Michael Oki, Jens Monsees, and Chantell Revie, followed by an interactive Q&A session. The event aims to highlight how the company’s DaaS and SaaS solutions are enhancing the automotive industry for OEMs, dealerships, and partners worldwide. Interested parties can register online for the May 31st webinar to delve into Infomedia’s contributions to the data-driven automotive ecosystem.

