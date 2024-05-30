News & Insights

Stocks

Infomedia Ltd Showcases Americas Growth Strategy

May 30, 2024 — 09:39 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Infomedia Ltd (AU:IFM) has released an update.

Infomedia Ltd is set to engage investors with an informative presentation focusing on its Americas operations and market opportunities, featuring key executives including Michael Oki, Jens Monsees, and Chantell Revie, followed by an interactive Q&A session. The event aims to highlight how the company’s DaaS and SaaS solutions are enhancing the automotive industry for OEMs, dealerships, and partners worldwide. Interested parties can register online for the May 31st webinar to delve into Infomedia’s contributions to the data-driven automotive ecosystem.

For further insights into AU:IFM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.