InFocus Group Corrects Q1 Cash Flow Report

Frugl Group Limited (AU:FGL) has released an update.
InFocus Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Frugl Group Limited, has released an amended cash flow report for Q1 FY25, correcting a previous error in cash reconciliations. The data analytics and software solutions company reported a net cash outflow of $409,000 from operating activities. This adjustment highlights the importance of accurate financial reporting for investors and market participants.
