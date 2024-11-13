News & Insights

InFocus Group Corrects Q1 Cash Flow Report

November 13, 2024 — 01:28 am EST

Frugl Group Limited (AU:FGL) has released an update.

InFocus Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Frugl Group Limited, has released an amended cash flow report for Q1 FY25, correcting a previous error in cash reconciliations. The data analytics and software solutions company reported a net cash outflow of $409,000 from operating activities. This adjustment highlights the importance of accurate financial reporting for investors and market participants.

