News & Insights

Stocks

Infobird Co. Financial Update: Asset Growth Amid Loss

December 02, 2024 — 08:52 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Infobird Co (IFBD) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Infobird Co., Ltd has shown a significant increase in total assets, reaching over $62 million by mid-2024 compared to $57 million at the end of 2023. Despite generating $20,000 in revenue for the first half of 2024, the company reported a net loss from continuing operations of approximately $812,000. This financial update indicates ongoing efforts to stabilize and grow in a challenging economic environment.

For further insights into IFBD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IFBD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.