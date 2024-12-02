Infobird Co. Financial Update: Asset Growth Amid Loss

Infobird Co (IFBD) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Infobird Co., Ltd has shown a significant increase in total assets, reaching over $62 million by mid-2024 compared to $57 million at the end of 2023. Despite generating $20,000 in revenue for the first half of 2024, the company reported a net loss from continuing operations of approximately $812,000. This financial update indicates ongoing efforts to stabilize and grow in a challenging economic environment.

For further insights into IFBD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.