Inflations Slows But Fed Looks To Hold Firm

The Federal Reserve is expected to hold interest rates steady during its two-day policy meeting this week but signal potential rate cuts as soon as September, acknowledging that inflation is nearing the 2% target.

Recent data shows easing price pressures, with the PCE price index rising at just 1.5% annualized since March. Fed officials may change their inflation description from "elevated" to "moderately elevated," reflecting confidence that inflation will continue to decline.

Policymakers believe rate cuts might be necessary before inflation fully returns to the target. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will hold a press conference following the policy statement release detailing the future path of policy.

Finsum: The market is still pricing in two more cuts by the end of the year, we’ll see if that comes to fruition.

