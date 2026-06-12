Inflation Running Hot Could Be Great for Hyperliquid. Here's Why.

Key Points

When inflation rises, the Federal Reserve typically hikes interest rates to try to control it.

That pushes up the yield on Treasury bonds.

Hyperliquid now stands to harvest revenue from those higher yields if they occur.

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Inflation has been a wrecking ball for risk assets like cryptocurrency. The standard sequence of events is well rehearsed at this point: Prices rise faster than desired, the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates, which then causes liquidity to dry up, leaving cryptos to endure a drought of capital that sends prices lower. Alas, we could be in for another go around, as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May 2026 posted a 4.2% year-over-year increase, making it the hottest reading since April 2023.

But, there's a bit of a wrinkle to the dynamic. One cryptocurrency's revenue model now plugs directly into short-term Treasury yields, so the hotter inflation runs, the more money it makes for doing nothing. Let's unpack how that works and why it means Hyperliquid (CRYPTO: HYPE) could benefit from higher inflation.

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This deal turned higher rates into a tailwind instead of a headwind

Hyperliquid is a decentralized perpetual futures exchange, and it also issues a token called Hype.

For the uninitiated, perpetual futures contracts are a type of financial derivative that lets investors bet on whether the price of an asset is going to increase or decrease but without the traditional constraint of having a deadline for the bet to play out. So what Hyperliquid does is provide a platform on which traders can create markets for those perpetual futures for whichever assets they prefer. But for people to trade, they need to keep some stablecoin capital parked on the exchange. And Hyperliquid just devised an ingenious way to monetize that capital.

In short, the platform recently restructured its relationship with the USDC stablecoin issuer, Circle Internet Group, and Circle's primary distributor, Coinbase Global. Under the new framework, 90% of the cost-adjusted reserve yield on USDC held by Hyperliquid now routes to buying back its own Hype token on the open market to reduce the supply outstanding and provide a stock buyback-like return to its holders. It also helps to give the token its value.

About $6.1 billion in USDC is parked on Hyperliquid at the moment, up 20% during the past 30 days. At the current short-term Treasury yields, that sum produces an estimated $135 million to $200 million to buy back tokens annually. Those buybacks will be added to the even larger bulk of ongoing buybacks that are derived from trading activity on the Hyperliquid platform, which were worth more than $176 million in the first quarter of 2026.

And here's where the typical rates-versus-crypto relationship is inverted. Each 25 basis point uptick in short-term Treasury yields adds about $14 million in additional annual revenue at the current balance. A 50 basis point hike would thus add about $28 million annually.

So if inflation runs hot and the Fed raises rates to fight it, it will essentially give Hyperliquid and its holders a raise for no additional effort.

The legal issue that could derail it

The above scheme works in spite of the recently passed Genius Act, which bars payment stablecoin issuers from paying interest or yield to coin holders directly. The law appears to be silent on whether exchanges and protocols can pay stablecoin-based yield to each other indirectly, hence the approach of the stablecoin issuer Circle using Coinbase as the yield distributor to the protocol (Hyperliquid).

That gray area is now under some scrutiny. The U.S. Treasury proposed implementing rules in April that could indirectly tighten the structure. Regulatory rulemaking, litigation, or follow-on legislation could soon shutter this opportunity.

Aside from that possibility, Hyperliquid is a valuable asset, but it isn't bulletproof. Aggressive Fed rate cuts to combat an economic slowdown would shrink its yield revenue, and stablecoin capital could leave its platform for greener pastures.

Still, the investment case here is unusually appealing. This is a crypto token with a built-in hedge against the macro environment that typically punishes its peers, and its tokenomics ensure that holders are rewarded with a constant stream of meaty buybacks. It's quite a risky play -- the competition is tough, growing, and frequently better-resourced. But if your crypto portfolio is already packed with safer investments, it's worth a small purchase.

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Alex Carchidi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hyperliquid. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.