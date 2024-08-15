Inflation Cools in July: 4 Sector ETFs & Stocks to Thrive

The annual inflation rate in the United States slowed for a fourth successive month to 2.9% in July 2024, the lowest since March 2021, compared to 3% in June and below forecasts of 3%. Inflation eased for shelter (5.1% vs 5.2%), transportation (8.8% vs 9.4%) and apparel (0.2 vs 0.8%). Also, prices continued to decline for new vehicles (-1% vs -0.9%) and used cars and trucks (-10.9% vs -10.1%) and food inflation steadied at 2.2%.

Despite this cooling, below we highlight a few sector ETFs and stocks that may gain in the near term as the price gains remained steady in those business areas.

Sector ETFs to Gain

Restaurants – AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF ( EATZ )

The food-away-from index jumped 0.2% in July. Price index increased 4.1% annually.

The AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets in securities of companies that derive at least 50% of their net revenue from the restaurant business.

Brinker International EAT, which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), owns, operates, develops and franchises various restaurants under Chili’s Grill & Bar (Chili’s) and Maggiano’s Little Italy (Maggiano’s) brands.

Real Estate – Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLRE )

Weighted shelter makes up 32.77% of CPI, of which 7.8% is rent and 23.68% is private housing, per data from MacroMicro. The shelter index jumped 0.4% in July. Index increased 5.1% annually.

The underlying Real Estate Select Sector Index includes securities of companies from the following industries real estate management and development and REITs, excluding mortgage REITs. The fund yields 3.26% annually and charges 9 bps in fees.

Meanwhile, Host Hotels & Resorts HST, has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). It is one of the leading lodging real estate investment trusts (REITs), which engages in the ownership, acquisition and redevelopment of luxury and upper-upscale hotels in the United States and abroad. The fund yields 4.97% annually.

Transportation – SPDR S&P Transportation ETF ( XTN )

The transportation index jumped 0.4% sequentially in July and rose 8.8% year over year.

The fund XTN tracks the S&P Transportation Select Industry Index, which represents the transportation segment of the S&P Total Market Index. The fund has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

As far as important stocks are concerned, Zacks Rank #3 FedEx FDX may be played. It is the leader in global express delivery services. The company provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand.

Medical Care Commodities – Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLV )

The transportation index advanced 0.2% sequentially in July and rose 2.8% year over year.

The underlying Health Care Select Sector Index includes companies from the following industries: pharmaceuticals; health care providers & services; health care equipment & supplies; biotechnology; life sciences tools & services; and health care technology.

Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy)Intuitive Surgical ISRG designs, manufactures and markets the da Vinci surgical system, Ion endoluminal system and related instruments and accessories.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FedEx Corporation (FDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV): ETF Research Reports

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN): ETF Research Reports

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE): ETF Research Reports

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (EATZ): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.