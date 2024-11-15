News & Insights

Stocks

InflaRx Gets EMA Nod for COVID-19 Treatment

November 15, 2024 — 08:30 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

InflaRx (IFRX) has released an update.

InflaRx has received a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency’s CHMP for GOHIBIC, a treatment targeting SARS-CoV-2-induced acute respiratory distress syndrome in adults. This recommendation, pending European Commission approval, highlights the drug’s potential to improve survival rates in critically ill COVID-19 patients. The development marks a significant milestone for InflaRx, boosting its stock appeal amidst ongoing challenges in COVID-19 treatment.

For further insights into IFRX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IFRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.