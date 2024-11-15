InflaRx Gets EMA Nod for COVID-19 Treatment

InflaRx (IFRX) has released an update.

InflaRx has received a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency’s CHMP for GOHIBIC, a treatment targeting SARS-CoV-2-induced acute respiratory distress syndrome in adults. This recommendation, pending European Commission approval, highlights the drug’s potential to improve survival rates in critically ill COVID-19 patients. The development marks a significant milestone for InflaRx, boosting its stock appeal amidst ongoing challenges in COVID-19 treatment.

