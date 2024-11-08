InflaRx expects cash to fund operations into 2026

As of September 30, 2024, InflaRx’s (IFRX) total available funds amounted to EUR 62.0 million, composed of EUR 26.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and EUR 35.8 million in marketable securities. From the EUR 26.2 million cash and cash equivalents, EUR 4.2 million are held in EURO and EUR 24.6 million are held in USD, this is equivalent to EUR 22.0 million at an exchange rate of 1.1196 on 30 September 2024. All marketable securities are held in USD and have a nominal value of $40.5 million. These funds are expected to finance operations into 2026.

