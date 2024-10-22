Infinity Mining Updates Securities Issue Strategy

Infinity Mining Limited (AU:IMI) has released an update.

Infinity Mining Limited announced an amendment to the proposed issue date of its securities, highlighting ongoing efforts to manage its financial strategy. As part of its plan, the company aims to place the securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, drawing attention from investors keen on mining stocks. This move reflects the company’s strategic focus on leveraging market opportunities to enhance shareholder value.

