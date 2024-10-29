Infinity Mining Expands with New Australian Projects

Infinity Mining Limited (AU:IMI) has released an update.

Infinity Mining Limited is expanding its footprint by acquiring gold and copper exploration projects in New South Wales, Victoria, and Tasmania, enhancing its portfolio with potential high-grade mineral opportunities. The company continues to focus on its diversified projects in Western Australia, which show promising results in lithium, nickel, and gold exploration. These strategic moves aim to strengthen Infinity’s position in the mining sector by tapping into world-class exploration areas.

