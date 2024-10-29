News & Insights

Stocks

Infinity Mining Expands with New Australian Projects

October 29, 2024 — 09:47 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Infinity Mining Limited (AU:IMI) has released an update.

Infinity Mining Limited is expanding its footprint by acquiring gold and copper exploration projects in New South Wales, Victoria, and Tasmania, enhancing its portfolio with potential high-grade mineral opportunities. The company continues to focus on its diversified projects in Western Australia, which show promising results in lithium, nickel, and gold exploration. These strategic moves aim to strengthen Infinity’s position in the mining sector by tapping into world-class exploration areas.

For further insights into AU:IMI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.