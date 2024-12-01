Infinity Mining Acquires Cangai Copper Mine from Castillo Copper

Infinity Mining Limited (AU:IMI) has released an update.
Infinity Mining has completed the acquisition of the Cangai Copper Mine from Castillo Copper, issuing 40 million shares and 20 million options as part of the deal. This divestment aligns with Castillo Copper’s strategy to focus on its core assets, including the Harts Range Niobium-Uranium Project. The company aims to leverage this transaction to unlock significant value and accelerate its exploration plans in 2025.
