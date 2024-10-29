Infinity Lithium Restructures Leadership Amid Project Focus

News & Insights

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited (AU:INF) has released an update.

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited has announced significant leadership and remuneration changes, appointing Adrian Byass as interim CEO and Executive Chairman following the resignation of Managing Director Ryan Parkin. These strategic shifts aim to streamline resources and align board remuneration with shareholder performance, as the company focuses on advancing its San José Lithium Project in Spain. The project is crucial for contributing to the EU’s lithium-ion battery supply chain, supporting the transition to electric vehicles.

