Infinity Development Expands with Indonesian Plant Acquisition

Infinity Development Holdings Co. Ltd. has announced a significant investment in expanding its manufacturing capabilities by acquiring assets worth $4.25 million for a new plant in Indonesia. This strategic move, involving the purchase of machinery and equipment from Ta Chung Machine Co., Ltd., is designed to enhance the company’s production operations. The acquisition is classified as a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, highlighting its importance to the company’s growth strategy.

