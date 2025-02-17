Industry Comparison: Evaluating NVIDIA Against Competitors In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully assess companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) against its key competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 53.41 50.28 29.70 31.13% $22.86 $26.16 93.61% Broadcom Inc 182.79 16.33 21.85 6.49% $7.29 $9.0 51.2% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 29.29 8.01 11.88 9.05% $596.09 $512.38 38.84% Qualcomm Inc 18.57 7.08 4.77 11.46% $3.21 $5.78 18.69% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 111.81 3.15 7.10 1.36% $1.55 $3.42 17.57% ARM Holdings PLC 216.88 27.07 47.34 1.83% $0.11 $0.81 4.71% Texas Instruments Inc 34.77 9.76 10.62 7.05% $2.09 $2.47 -3.47% Micron Technology Inc 27.41 2.28 3.69 4.07% $4.3 $3.35 84.28% Analog Devices Inc 63.82 2.95 11.07 1.36% $1.12 $1.42 -10.06% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 19.13 10.64 15.49 6.35% $0.17 $0.34 30.59% Microchip Technology Inc 95.19 4.84 6.19 1.24% $0.34 $0.67 -48.37% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 24.55 2.38 1.31 3.16% $28.59 $26.43 3.85% ON Semiconductor Corp 14.03 2.44 3.11 4.75% $0.63 $0.8 -19.21% STMicroelectronics NV 14.40 1.23 1.69 1.95% $0.74 $1.23 2.15% First Solar Inc 13.81 2.26 4.48 4.22% $0.45 $0.45 10.81% United Microelectronics Corp 10.07 1.41 2.26 4.0% $29.73 $20.43 5.99% Skyworks Solutions Inc 20.36 1.66 2.64 0.95% $0.18 $0.43 -15.9% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 144.07 12.30 17.21 1.03% $0.03 $0.09 -33.87% Qorvo Inc 276.75 2.14 1.96 1.22% $0.14 $0.39 -14.67% Universal Display Corp 28.86 4.30 10.64 4.29% $0.08 $0.13 14.57% Average 70.87 6.43 9.75 3.99% $35.62 $31.05 7.25%

Through an analysis of NVIDIA, we can infer the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 53.41 is 0.75x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 50.28 which exceeds the industry average by 7.82x.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 29.7, surpassing the industry average by 3.05x, may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 31.13% that is 27.14% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.86 Billion, which is 0.64x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower profitability or financial challenges.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower gross profit of $26.16 Billion, which indicates 0.84x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 93.61% exceeds the industry average of 7.25%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating NVIDIA against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, NVIDIA is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Key Takeaways

The low P/E ratio suggests that NVIDIA may be undervalued compared to its peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. However, the high P/B and P/S ratios indicate that the market values the company's assets and sales at a premium. On the other hand, the high ROE, revenue growth, and low EBITDA and gross profit ratios suggest that NVIDIA is generating strong returns on equity and experiencing significant revenue growth, despite lower profitability margins.

