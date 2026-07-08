Industrivarden Q2 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Industrivarden (IDVA.BE, INDU_A.ST, INDU_C.ST, IDVA.F) reported that its second quarter net income was 24.63 billion Swedish kronor compared to 1.84 billion kronor, prior year. Earnings per share was 57.03 kronor compared to 4.27 kronor.

Dividend income was 4.38 billion Swedish kronor compared to 5.22 billion kronor, last year. Operating income was 24.73 billion kronor compared to 1.87 billion kronor.

Industrivarden AB Class C shares are trading at 514.80 kronor, down 1.91%.

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