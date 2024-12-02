Induction Healthcare Wins Major Video Platform Contract

Induction Healthcare Group Plc (GB:INHC) has released an update.
Induction Healthcare Group PLC has secured a significant contract with the Republic of Ireland’s Health Service Executive to nationally implement its Attend Anywhere video platform, starting with the acute sector. This two-year contract, potentially extendable to a third year, is expected to generate at least £0.3 million in annual recurring revenue from a minimum of 1,500 licenses, with plans to expand to over 3,000 clinical users. Attend Anywhere was chosen over alternatives like Teams and Zoom for its superior security and functionality tailored to healthcare needs.
