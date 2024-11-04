Indra Sistemas Reports Active Liquidity Management

Indra Sistemas (ES:IDR) has released an update.

Indra Sistemas has reported on its liquidity contract activities with Banco Santander for the period from August to October 2024, revealing a substantial volume of transactions with a near balance between purchases and sales. The company executed over 2 million shares for both buying and selling, maintaining an average effective price of €16.80. This activity reflects a dynamic engagement in the financial markets, possibly aiming to stabilize stock prices or manage liquidity.

