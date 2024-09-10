Indonesia Bourse May Hand Back Tuesday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market bounced higher again on Tuesday, one day after snapping the three-day winning streak in which it had collected more than 100 points or 1.3 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 7,760-point plateau although it may head south again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed and flat ahead of key inflation data later this week. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the food companies and mixed performances from the financials and resource stocks.

For the day, the index added 58.65 points or 0.76 percent to finish at 7,761.39 after trading between 7,723.30 and 7,764.78.

Among the actives, Bank CIMB Niaga rallied 3.17 percent, while Bank Negara Indonesia lost 0.44 percent, Bank Central Asia collected 0.73 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia strengthened 1.45 percent, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison added 0.46 percent, Indofood Sukses Makmur jumped 1.81 percent, United Tractors stumbled 2.02 percent, Jasa Marga tanked 2.57 percent, Vale Indonesia sank 0.55 percent, Timah gained 0.52 percent and Bumi Resources, Astra International, Bank Mandiri, Bank Danamon Indonesia, Bank Maybank Indonesia, Astra Agro Lestari, Indocement, Semen Indonesia, Aneka Tambang and Energi Mega Persada all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages opened mixed on Tuesday and bounced back and forth across the line before finishing on opposite sides.

The Dow shed 92.63 points or 0.23 percent to finish at 40,736.96, while the NASDAQ jumped 141.28 points or 0.84 percent to close at 17,025.88 and the S&P 500 added 24.47 points or 0.45 percent to end at 5,495.52.

The volatility seen over the course of the trading day came as traders looked ahead to the release of closely watched consumer and producer price inflation data on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

The data could impact the outlook for interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting next week.

The Fed is almost universally expected to begin lowering interest rates next week, but there is some debate about if the rate cut will be 25 basis points or 50.

Crude oil prices slumped on Tuesday, ahead of the inflation data and on concerns over the health of the global economy. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery stumbled $2.43 or 3.54 percent to finish at $66.28 per barrel.

