Indivior PLC Strengthens Position with Share Buyback

Indivior (GB:INDV) has released an update.

Indivior PLC has announced the repurchase and cancellation of 324,159 ordinary shares as part of its $100 million Share Repurchase Program, leaving 127,883,551 shares with voting rights in circulation. This strategic move aims to strengthen shareholder value and optimize the company’s capital structure in the financial markets. Investors can use the updated share count to assess their holdings under regulatory guidelines.

For further insights into GB:INDV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.