Indivior PLC Strengthens Position with Share Buyback

October 29, 2024 — 03:10 am EDT

Indivior (GB:INDV) has released an update.

Indivior PLC has announced the repurchase and cancellation of 324,159 ordinary shares as part of its $100 million Share Repurchase Program, leaving 127,883,551 shares with voting rights in circulation. This strategic move aims to strengthen shareholder value and optimize the company’s capital structure in the financial markets. Investors can use the updated share count to assess their holdings under regulatory guidelines.

