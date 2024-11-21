Indiana Resources Reports Successful AGM Resolutions

Indiana Resources Limited (AU:IDA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Indiana Resources Limited successfully passed all resolutions during its 2024 Annual General Meeting, aligning with previous announcements to the ASX. The company maintains a market cap of A$67 million with a share price of A$0.105. Investors may find this stability appealing as the firm moves forward.

For further insights into AU:IDA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.