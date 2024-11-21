Indiana Resources Reports Successful AGM Resolutions

Indiana Resources Limited (AU:IDA) has released an update.
Indiana Resources Limited successfully passed all resolutions during its 2024 Annual General Meeting, aligning with previous announcements to the ASX. The company maintains a market cap of A$67 million with a share price of A$0.105. Investors may find this stability appealing as the firm moves forward.
