Indiana Resources Limited Launches New Share Offer

Indiana Resources Limited is offering up to 10,000 shares at $0.11 each to raise approximately $1,100, with the primary aim of removing trading restrictions on previously issued shares. Investors should note that these shares are speculative in nature, highlighting the potential for both risk and reward.

