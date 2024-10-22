Indiana Resources Boosts Gold Exploration in South Australia

Indiana Resources Limited (AU:IDA) has released an update.

Indiana Resources Limited is ramping up its gold exploration efforts in South Australia’s Central Gawler Craton, with a fully funded program of geological mapping, auger geochemical sampling, and drilling at key sites like Minos. The company aims to enhance its understanding of the area’s gold potential and advance its pipeline of targets. This strategic move underscores Indiana’s confidence in its financial stability and commitment to long-term growth in the gold sector.

