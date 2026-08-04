Markets

Indian Shares Subdued In Cautious Trade

August 04, 2026 — 12:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were mixed in cautious trade on Tuesday as investors tracked the latest developments in the U.S.-Iran conflict and looked forward to the upcoming RBI's monetary policy decision for directional cues.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 190 points, or 0.2 percent, at 78,828 while the broader NSE Nifty index dropped 148 points, or 0.6 percent, to 24,626.

LIC shares slumped nearly 6 percent after the government said it would offload up to 6.54 percent of its holding in the insurer through an offer for sale.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering fell 2.7 percent after the company reported a mixed set of earnings for the first quarter ended June.

Dabur India lost over 2 percent after the food safety regulator issued an order prohibiting the company from selling food products with misleading "100 percent" claims.

Jupiter Wagons dropped 1 percent after completing the acquisition of the remaining 1.94 percent equity stake in its material subsidiary, Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory Private Limited.

One97 Communications (Paytm) rallied 3.4 percent after a block deal on the exchanges.

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company rose 1.1 percent after acquiring a 99.49 percent stake in M/s Kirloskar South East Asia Co.

Arvind jumped nearly 3 percent after its board approved the launch of a QIP issue at a floor price of Rs. 518.58 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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