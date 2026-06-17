Markets

Indian Shares Modestly Higher Led By IT Stocks

June 17, 2026 — 12:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were modestly higher in cautious trade on Wednesday as investors sought more clarity on the U.S.-Iran interim peace deal and awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision later in the day.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 245 points, or 0.3 percent, at 77,054 while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 70 points, or 0.3 percent, to 24,060.

Among the prominent gainers, HCL Technologies, BEL, Indigo, Sun Pharma, TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Eternal and Trent climbed 1-3 percent.

Wipro rose 1.2 percent after launching an Applied AI Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Claude models powered by Anthropic.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences jumped 2.2 percent after launching its qualified institutional share placement at Rs.771.73 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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