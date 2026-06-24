Indian Shares Modestly Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were a tad higher in early trade on Wednesday despite mostly negative cues from global markets on doubts over the sustainability of the AI boom.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 180 points, or 0.2 percent, at 76,381 while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 23 points or 0.1 percent, to 23,846.

Infosys shares gained 1.6 percent. The company has expanded its collaboration with semiconductor maker GlobalFoundries to deliver AI-driven managed services across the latter's enterprise-wide IT operations. Peer TCS rose about 1 percent and Tech Mahindra added 2.8 percent.

ICICI Bank, Trent and HDFC Bank all were up around 1 percent.

Yes Bank rose about 1 percent on fund raising reports.

Vedanta shares were little changed following a Rs. 2,149 crore block deal on Tuesday linked to promoter selling.

IRFC plummeted more than 5 percent as the government's Offer for Sale opened for non-retail investors.

Honasa Consumer fell 2.7 percent after it agreed to acquire a 58 percent stake in nutraceutical company Fluence Pharma at an enterprise valuation of Rs. 135 crore.

Craftsman Automation dropped 1.4 percent after promoter Srinivasan Ravi offloaded 5.3 lakh shares in the company via a block deal.

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