Indian Shares End Lower For Fifth Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended lower on Friday, with key benchmark indexes extending losses for a fifth consecutive session, as an escalating conflict in the Middle East disrupted key oil shipping routes and the Trump administration imposed 10 percent tariffs on Indian imports, citing forced labor issues.

Infosys's weak Q1 results and downbeat revenue forecast also weighed on investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 331.62 points, or 0.43 percent, to 76,059.77, ending off the day's lows as Brent crude futures fell nearly 4 percent below $97 a barrel after storming back above $100 a barrel the previous day on fears of a wider Middle East conflict following Houthi attacks on tankers in the Red Sea.

The NSE Nifty index dropped 102.15 points, or 0.43 percent, to 23,767.45, while the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes ended down around 0.2 percent each.

The market breadth was slightly positive on the BSE, with 2,123 shares rising while 2,052 shares fell and 210 shares closed unchanged.

Among the prominent decliners, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra and Eternal all fell around 2 percent.

Meesho lost 2 percent after posting a net loss of 133 crore for the June quarter.

Infosys dropped 1 percent after lowering its full-year revenue growth forecast.

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